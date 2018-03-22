WATCH: Beds, Cambs and Herts Police Unit clock man doing over 100mph driving grandmother’s ‘motability’ vehicle in Hertfordshire

A driver was clocked by a Beds, Cambs and Herts Policing Unit officer driving at more than 100mph in Hertfordshire - in his grandmother’s ‘motability’ vehicle.

The motorist was filmed travelling at more than 40 miles over the speed limit with no insurance.

The ‘motability’ scheme provides vehicles for disabled people, with specially-adapted and easily accessible cars.

He was reported for excess speed and driving without insurance after being stopped on the A602 in Hitchin on Tuesday night.

An officer from the BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted to say: “Driver hits over 105mph driving home from work. He is in his Nans Motability vehicle, he is a named driver for SD&P only.

“Reported Excess speed & no Insurance. Enquiries in hand with finance company for terms of use.”