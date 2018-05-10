‘When will foul smell at pool be resolved?’ ask swimmers at Linslade’s leisure centre

Visitors at a Linslade swimming pool say that poor maintenance is continuing to be a problem, with reports of pervasive foul smells.

Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre has already received criticism for its cold temperatures in March – which was put down to faults with the air handling units.

Now, visitors claim that changing rooms are dogged by a persistent foul smell and the small swimming pool was reportedly evacuated on April 17 after someone defecated.

One visitor said: “For months now, I’ve been reporting a bad smell and the thing I keep getting told is, ‘We’ll sort it’ or ‘Managers are taking care of it’. I travel from outside of Leighton Buzzard in order to go with friends to the pool so it’s a bit of a social outing us.

“But that is being ruined by the smell and the state of the changing rooms.”

In 2014, the centre which was described by CBC as “old and tired”, received a £2million revamp to a large fanfare with Olympians Fran Leighton (water polo), Adam Whitehead (swimmer) and Hannah Green (synchronised swimmer).

A CBC spokesman said: “The changing rooms and the drains are cleaned every day to a strict regime... We are not aware of any recent complaints relating to the smell in the changing rooms, but we will always seek to rectify any issues as quickly as possible.

“We have since assessed the drainage and the area is clean, clear from odour and there are no underlying issues. Unfortunately accidents do happen in the pool, so it is normal practice to evacuate.

“This is to allow time to clear the pool and increase the chemical levels to treat the water. The variable base pool was closed on April 17 due to an accident and reopened in the morning of April 18.”