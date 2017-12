Where can you see Santa’s touring sleigh in Leighton Buzzard?

Ho ho ho! The countdown to Christmas is well underway, and we hope the boys and girls of LBO land are on their best behaviour as Father Christmas and his elves tour the town.

The jolly man and his reindeer have got lots of houses to visit, and here’s where Father Christmas will be making his appearances:

December 7 - Knaves Hill area

December 8 - Harrow Road area

December 9 - Planets area

December 10 - Brooklands area

December 11 - Meadow Way and Theedway area

December 13 - Willowbank Walk area

December 15 - Billington Park area

December 16 - Morrisons, Lake Street (daytime)

December 17 - Sandhills area

December 18 - Camberton Road area

December 20 - Plantation Road area

December 21 - Heath and Reach

December 22 and 23 - Bideford Green

December 23 - Tesco, Vimy Road (daytime)

December 24 - Carols in the High Street