Which of these ten Leighton Linslade venues is the Best Bar None?

The time has come to vote for your favourite Leighton Buzzard venue in the annual Best Bar None awards.

The contest is designed to help cut alcohol related crime and disorder in the town by recognising well-run pubs, bars and clubs.

Licensed premises in Leighton-Linslade, Dunstable, and Houghton Regis can sign up for the scheme which is coordinated by Central Beds Council and being supported by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

This year’s Best Bar None is the biggest so far, with a record number of pubs, bars and clubs entering. Those premises who entered were visited by an independent assessor who decided if they met the criteria to be accredited. Judging is based on a venue’s ability to meet strict standards in areas around licensing and crime and disorder.

In total 10 licensed premises in Leighton-Linslade have been accredited and they are as follows:

1. Black Lion

2. Globe Inn

3. Golden Bell

4. Hare Inn

5. Lancer

6. Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club

7. The Picture House

8. The Stag

9. The Swan Hotel

10. The Top Bell

Leader of Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Cllr Ewan Wallace said: “The Best Bar None Awards are a great way to recognise the efforts of pubs, bars and clubs who are working hard to make Leighton-Linslade an attractive place to enjoy a night out in.

“Not only do the awards recognise well run venues, they also highlight areas where licensees can improve their practices, allowing the standard of licensed premises in the parish to rise even further.”

To support your favourite, you can vote in the venue or online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BBN-Vote. Voting closes on Monday, May 7.

All Best Bar None venues in Central Beds will receive their accreditation plaques at an awards evening to be held at Astral Park, Leighton Buzzard on Monday, June 4 . The Overall Winner (the venue that scored the highest points) and the People’s Vote awards will also be announced and awarded at the event.