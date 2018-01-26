Why not enter Rotary’s Brains of Leighton Buzzard Quiz? Test yourself with these questions first...

If you enjoy putting your IQ to the test then get yourself registered for The Brains of Leighton Buzzard Quiz, hosted by The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade.

This year’s event is being held at Cedars Upper School on the evening of Monday, February 26.

But you don’t need to be a potential Mastermind contestant to be able to take part – and to prove it here are a small selection of questions typical of the ones that you and your team might be challenged with...

1. Was Michael Buble once a salmon fisherman?

2. Who is no longer the boss of Formula 1 ?

3. What three letter word means “At this present moment in time”?

4. “Sidepocket for a Toad” is a locally made product - but what is it?

5. Which Dublin company uses 100,000 tons of barley each year ?

6. What local town with 130 roundabouts was 50 last year?

A Rotary spokesman said: “If you can get the answers to any of these you will probably enjoy our quiz night. It is a fun evening where nobody gets embarrassed by the questions! All the profits go to Rotary charities.”

The cost is £15 a ticket with a two-course meal included. There will also be a licensed bar with waitress service.

Teams of four are needed whether you be from a business, club or society or a group of friends.

If you would like to set up a team , either call Michael Rowland on 01525 376637 or email him at michaelrowland924@btinternet.com

ANSWERS: 1. Yes; 2. Bernie Eccleston; 3. Now; 4. Beer from Tring Brewery; 5. Guinness; 6. Milton Keynes.