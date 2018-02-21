‘Why won’t council give me living room floor insulation?’ asks Eaton Bray tenant

An Eaton Bray man claims that he and his partner are suffering from aches and pains because the council won’t provide them with insulation under their living room floor.

Colin Dye, who lives in social housing on High Street alleges that his house is constantly cold because heat escapes through the living room floor.

The film stagehand claims that he and his partner, Tina, had internal insulation installed by Central Bedfordshire Council in his house around two years ago. He says he was then offered external insulation, but declined.

The couple claim they just want insulation under the living room floor, but that the council won’t give it to them, because they didn’t accept the external insulation.

Colin argued: “The council say they want to help save money on heating but they are not - neighbours of mine that have external insulation are still paying a fortune to heat their homes in winter time with the void under our floors!

“The problem is the void - why can’t I just have this floor insulation? You can hear the wind whistling through under the house!

“The council would not put up with it if they were tenants and residents should speak out!”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “We have a duty to provide a reasonable level of thermal insulation for all our properties and are committed to offering the most effective solution for our tenants to ensure they benefit from a warmer home and save money on their bills.

“External wall insulation achieves the most effective EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) status and we work closely with tenants to offer this and carry out assessments on their home.

“However, it is up to individual tenants to decide if they wish to take up the offer or not.”