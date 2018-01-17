Will Leighton Buzzard’s Tidy Tip eventually be closed for two midweek days to save money?

A move to reduce the opening of Leighton Buzzard’s Tidy Tip by two midweek days won’t take place until October 2019 at the earliest.

The cuts had originally been proposed to be introduced in October this year at the Shenley Hill Road waste site – which was modernised last year – as well as other Tidy Tips across Central Bedfordshire.

But in Central Beds Council’s latest budget the change – which would save the council £70,000 per year – has been put on hold as the need for savings has been “mitigated by income from charging for some materials”.

The reduced days is now pencilled in to be introduced in October 2019 should the council finances dictate it necessary.

A council spokesman said: “It [reduced opening] is something we would rather not do. It is now down for 2019-20 and is an option for further down the line should we need to.

“We are trying to find savings and we’d rather charge for items that are likely to bring in a cost for us to dispose of such as tyres, plasterboard, half empty paint pots.”

> Would you mind two days being cut from midweek? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk