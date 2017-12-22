William’s Christmas care packages help the homeless in Leighton Buzzard

A kind-hearted schoolboy has made a generous donation to Leighton Buzzard’s homeless shelter this Christmas.

William Drummond, of Lark Rise Academy, Dunstable, made a special donation of Christmas comfort parcels to The Black Horse Homeless Shelter with the support of kind teachers, school parents, and his family.

The caring 10-year-old was inspired to help the North Street shelter after a trip to see London musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and was sad to see homeless people sitting outside the theatre.

William said: “I wanted to do something big for Christmas, so we spoke to my school and they asked parents if they would like to donate.

“We collected gloves, hats, coats and food and my sister, Georgina, 12, helped with all the packaging.

“We visited the shelter and met the Rev Wynn Jones. We were told how many people use the shelter and I now want to help again in the summer and organise another donation.

“I would like to thank my mum and sister and my school for their help.”

When asked how the government could support the homeless, William said: “I think there could be more shelters.”

William’s mum, Sara, who works at Bassett Road Surgery, said: “Since we went to London William has just wanted to help, and every time we walk past someone who is homeless William gives them some of his pocket money.

“The Christmas donation was brilliant – I think it’s really good. Children today are often spoiled so it’s good for them to have humanity and compassion.

“Bassett Road surgery supports the Black Horse and will help in the summer.”