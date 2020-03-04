Win chance to feed the lions at Woburn Safari Park for Mother’s Day

Woburn Safari Park are giving one family the chance to feed the African lion pride their breakfast

To celebrate Mother's Day Woburn Safari Park is giving one lucky winner the chance to enjoy a VIP experience where they will get to feed the African lion pride at the park their breakfast.

Lion Mama Zuri and her cub Kahari

The winner will also receive a printed canvas of lioness Zuri and her cub Kahari.

In July last year, Zuri gave birth to two adorable male cubs, named Kojo and Kahari.

The now eight-month-old cubs are settling in well with the other members of the nine-strong pride living within Kingdom of the Carnivores.

One lucky winner will receive a VIP Big Cat Breakfast Experience for four people (minimum age is six years old) where they will see the lions in their night quarters and get close to them before being given a special device to feed the cats through the front of their enclosure.

After feeding, the winner will have the chance to see the lions released into their wide open parkland reserve, before going out into the section in a Land Rover and enjoying the chance to go off road and get up close to the lions, tigers, bears and wolves.

The competition closes on Wednesday, March 18, at 5pm, to enter click here, the winner will be chosen from all correct entries submitted.

