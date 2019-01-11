Win tickets to see darts legend Phil ‘the power’ Taylor at Bedford Corn Exchange

The T&C and Bedford Corn Exchange have teamed up to offer our readers tickets to the upcoming Corn Exchange Darts Masters.

Up for grabs is a pair of tickets to see some of the world’s top professional darts players at the Bedford Corn Exchange Darts Masters on Friday, February 8.

The heroes of the oche due to show off their skills include 16-time world champion Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, Glen Durrant, Fallon Sherrock, Corrine Hammond and Wayne Mardle.

All darts fans have to do to be in with a chance of winning is email the answer to a question by the competition deadline.

The question is: What is Wayne Mardle’s nickname?

And the email address where the answers have to go is: comp@modussports.com

The closing date of the competition is 5pm on Friday, January 25.

Please note entries after the closing date will not qualify.

The winner will be notified via email on Monday January 28, 2019.

Full details for the Bedford Corn Exchange Darts Masters can be found at dartshop.tv/bedford

Terms & conditions apply and can be found at dartshop.tv

Tickets for the show are selling for between £23 and £58 and the star attraction will be the sport’s legend, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor.

The Power is a multiple World Champion who is widely regarded as the greatest player ever to pick up a dart.

During his illustrious career he won 214 professional tournaments, including 85 major titles.

But he won’t be the only player with world champion pedigree.

Joining 58-year-old Taylor on stage will be two-time world champion Glen Durrant, entertaining former pro turned premier pundit Wayne Mardle and top female stars Corrine Hammond, of Australia, and Milton Keynes based Fallon Sherrock.