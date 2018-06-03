Wing care home supports Alzheimer’s Society

Local care provider and charity, The Fremantle Trust, has supported Alzheimer’s Society in its commitment to making a difference to people’s lives during Dementia Action Week.

This year’s campaign not only raised awareness and educated people about living with dementia, but also demonstrated how small actions can have a big impact when it comes to the quality of day-to-day life.

Carey Lodge residential home, in Wing, held a series of activities to mark the week, including the unveiling of a beautiful mural, designed by art therapist, Annie Wilkes.

Sue Faulkner, leisure and lifestyle manager at the trust, wanted to recreate a beautiful garden scene for residents to enjoy all year round.

Sue and Annie co-created the stunning mural with residents, inspired by conversations and reminiscence sessions drawing on a collective love of gardens, flowers and the evocative memories of outdoor life.

Everyone spent time watching Annie as she brought the vision to life in paint, and resident Hilda Holmes joined Annie and spent a good deal of time painting sunflowers as part of the mural.

She said: “The experience was a lovely thing to be a part of. It really is beautiful and cheers me up when I walk by.”

Sue said: “We draw on the latest research in dementia care and translate those insights to provide an innovative activities schedule.”