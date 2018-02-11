Wing care home welcomes nursery children for storytelling session

Residents at Wing-based Carey Lodge, run by local charity and care provider, The Fremantle Trust, enjoyed sharing stories with children from a nursery during National Storytelling Week.

Tots and teachers from Little Acorns Nursery paid a special visit to Carey Lodge on Thursday, February 1, to recount two of their current favourite reads, ‘The Ravenous Beast’ and ‘The Large Family: A Quiet Night In’.

The event was organised to celebrate the power of storytelling as a great way of connecting generations, sparking the imagination and creating interesting conversations during the national awareness week. The children enjoyed listening to resident Lillian Ladd telling them the tale of ‘The Three Little Pigs’, a fable that is thought to date back to the 19th century.

They took pig masks they had made to wear when they got the opportunity to act out the parts.

Carey Lodge has established a great relationship with Little Acorns over the past few years and believes strongly in the value of intergenerational activities that benefit both young and older people.

Clare Hedge, manager of Carey Lodge, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed our visit from the children at Little Acorns.

“It’s really important for us to feel part of the local community as it enables our residents to feel truly connected and it encourages relationships to thrive.”