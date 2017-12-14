Winter fun in Wonderland for Luton community and Whipperley Infant Academy!

A Luton school organised a special festive outing to London’s Winter Wonderland for parents and children to enjoy.

Whipperley Infant Academy, along with Three Star Coaches, organised a family trip to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 2.

Fun with a snowman!

Anyone from the Luton community could attend and the families also enjoyed the coach journey back via Regent Street, taking in the festive sights, sounds and smells of London.

Jutsna Khan, school attendance officer, who organised the event, said: “This was the second time that I have organised it and the uptake was phenomenal.

“The feedback from all the families and the local community was positive, and everyone had an amazing time.

“Steve Morley, staff member from Three Star Star Coaches, added extra entertainment on board the coach, which also enhanced the trip and the festive spirit!

Winter Wonderland

“Family events are fundamentally important for our children, as this helps them to develop confidence and life experiences.

“It was also a great opportunity for the local community to come together.”

Jutsna is planning more events. Visit: www.whipperleyinfantacademy.co.uk/