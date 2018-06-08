Witness to bridge accident in Linslade was ‘scared to death’ by circumstances

A witness has come forward to give details about how an historic bridge in Linslade came to be damaged.

Angry residents have been calling on Central Bedfordshire Council to fix the walls of the Old Linslade Road river bridge.

Large gaps in the walls of the bridge

As reported recently, it was partially destroyed four months ago, with Chapter 8 barriers put in place.

Graham Pellow told the LBO he’d seen the crash which caused the damage. “In fact I only 50 yards away when the car hit the bridge,” he said: “It scared me to death as I would have been crossing the bridge in only a few moments.

“The Lexus passed me at speed, nearside front wing hit the bridge, the car swung sideways and the rear of the vehicle hit the other side of the bridge.

“All car air bags activated saving the elderly driver from injury. I called the police and remained at the scene until the vehicle was removed by a recovery vehicle.”

CBC have been accused by locals of neglecting their health and safety obligations by not repairing the bridge quickly.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “The repair work to The Old Linslade Bridge is planned to be completed by August 2018, but if we are able to book a road closure sooner then the repairs will be completed before this date.”