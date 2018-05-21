Woburn singer Jason has star performance with Tito Jackson on BBC One’s All Round to Mrs Brown’s

Woburn singer Jason Brock made a special appearance on BBC One’s All Round to Mrs Brown’s, performing with none other than legendary musician, Tito Jackson.

Jason, 32, cast member in West End musical, Thriller, guest starred in Saturday night’s episode, which saw fictional Irish housewife Agnes Brown (played by Brendan O’Carroll) meet celebrity guests.

Agnes had fun chatting to ‘visitors’ including EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and boxing legend Amir Khan, before Jason, Tito, and Denise Pearson performed Tito’s song ‘Get It Baby’ and classic hit by The Jacksons ‘Blame it on the Boogie’.

During the show, Agnes asked Tito: “Did he [Michael Jackson] teach you to moonwalk?’ to which Tito replied: “No he never taught that to me - I taught it to him!”

There were lots of cheers from the audience at this revelation, and Agnes greeted Denise and Jason, and noted that Jason has starred in Thriller.

The Woburn singer also has an EP in the pipeline, and fans may remember him from his time on BBC One’s Let It Shine, a competition to find the cast of a new musical which saw Jason finish as a worthy runner-up.

After impressing the show’s judge, Gary Barlow, Jason has been supporting him on tour, with two dates left to go (both at Hampton Court Palace Festival). Visit: gary barlow.com/