A woman has been charged over a shop burglary in Leighton Buzzard last year.

Joanne Holtam, 19, of Stafford Street, Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire was charged on February 23 over the incident at Halfords in North Street, Leighton Buzzard on May 23, 2018.

She has been bailed and will appear in court on Monday, March 18.