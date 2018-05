The emergency services were called to an incident in Wing on Saturday evening when a car hit a house.

This picture shows what is believed to be a Volkswagen Polo striking the front of a property on Aylesbury Road in Wing just before 9pm on Saturday evening.

The emergency services at the scene of a crash in Wing on Saturday evening

Firefighters assisted a woman, who was uninjured, from the house.

Two women were assessed by the ambulance service at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.