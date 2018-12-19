WOW! Leighton-Linslade schools embark on historical adventures

History is coming to life for Leighton-Linslade pupils, as they can travel back in time to meet Roman gods, Egyptian mummies, Tudor sea monsters, and more...

Katey Aylward, 48, of Heath and Reach, and Jen Wright, 49, of Linslade, have started their new business Wow Days, which offers one-day historical themed lessons to schools, involving, art, dance, quizzes and plenty of fun.

Classes can be transported back to one of four different periods, choosing from the Egyptians, Romans, Tudors, and World War Two, promising a creative day they will never forget.

Teachers and business directors, Katey and Jen, said: “The premise is that we go into schools as part of the enrichment of the Key Stage 2 curriculum.

“We used to work at Greenleas and would get companies in offering experiences for the children, so we were trawling the web and bringing people down from say, Norfolk, and paying for their B&Bs!

“There was nothing local.

“We came up with the idea about two years ago and have been working on it ever since; we recently showcased our Tudor Wow Day at Dovery Down and they absolutely loved it!”

Each day will begin with a ‘Stunning Start’, involving an orienteering exercise - a hands on fact-finding activity.

The staff will then have selected two out of four topics; for Tudors they could choose between: Herbs and Medicines, Calligraphy Illuminated Lettering, Tudor Sea Monsters and Tudor Entertainment. Finally, there will be a ‘Fabulous Finish’ - a Tudor dance and banquet!

Katey and Jen said: “When we were teaching full time, at the end of the year we would ask the children to remember their favourite moments and they would always recall the days we had people in - ‘do you remember when we did the scarab beetles?’

“It’s about starting them on that journey of learning and letting them live the experience, so they really absorb it; if you are actually doing something hands on you are immersed in it. That’s what teaching is about. It’s not about data and statistics, it’s about starting a lifelong journey of learning and passion.”

The duo hope to run history holiday clubs next.

www.wowdays.co.uk