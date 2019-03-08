Wrest Park Antiques Roadshow episode airs on Sunday

Bedfordshire fans of the Antiques Roadshow should cancel any plans they have made for Sunday evening as the hotly anticipated Wrest Park episode will be screened on BBC One.

The show was filmed at the country house on July 19, with presenter Fiona Bruce admiring the 18th century landscaped gardens, and the programme’s team of experts giving out free advice and valuations about families’ treasured possessions.

Speaking before her visit, Fiona said: “Can this year be even better than our last?

“I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags/trolleys/bits of newspaper/suitcases/boats - and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

The show will be aired on March 10 at 8pm.