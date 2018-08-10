Yes We Can: Leighton-Linslade’s disability sports take to the skies!

A daring Leighton Buzzard woman who has multiple sclerosis was given the flight of her life, as she was able to whizz through the skies thanks to The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade.

The Rotary Club, which recently launched the ‘Yes We Can’ project, aiming to give disabled people access to sports activities, arranged for Karen Summerfield to fly in a light aircraft with Holmbeck Farm Airfield in Burcott.

Karen, who is confined to a wheelchair, had been looking at video recordings taken of drones that were flying over local sites; she had often thought about flying over herself but thought it would be impossible because of the wheelchair.

However, the Rotary Club had arranged a meet up at Holmbeck, so spoke to flying instructor Kevin O’Neil who was happy to grant Karen’s wish.

Karen said: “I enjoyed the sense of freedom that flying gave me and seeing the local landscape below for real!”