Your vote needed tonight to help Kensworth opera singer into Britain’s Got Talent final

Kensworth singing sensation Ronan Busfield is back on our TV screens this evening (Tuesday) and needs your vote as he bids for a place in the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Ronan, 33, will be appearing alongside seven other acts in the second semi-final, with only two guaranteed to make it through to the weekend finale.

Last time in his audition he received a standing ovation at the London Palladium after his performance of Maria from West Side Story.

That got him through to the next stage and on Saturday’s show he was joined by 181 other acts who were called through in small groups to meet the judges again and find out if they’d made the final 40 for the live semi-finals.

It was all a bit cruel as Ronan, who works at Tesco HQ in Welwyn Garden City as an HR administrator, stood on stage with several other performers awaiting his fate.

Judge David Walliams enjoyed stringing them along as he revealed: “I’m sorry to say we’re sending you home... (PAUSE)... to work on your acts. You’re through!”

Tonight he’s up against singer Donchez Dacres, dance group Futurnity, comedians Nick Page and Andrew Lancaster, young singer Calum Courtney, B-Positive Choir and illusionists Magus Utopia.

> Britain’s Got Talent is on tonight at 7.30pm on ITV1 with the results show at 9.30pm.