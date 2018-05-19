Youth Day at Leighton Buzzard Railway is right on track

People from far and wide turned up for a special youth event at Leighton Buzzard Railway.

The Heritage Railway Association organises a series of youth day volunteering events to introduce young people to the benefits and joys of volunteering, and held one at Leighton Buzzard earlier this month.

A spokesman for the association, Peter Mills, said: “The youth day volunteering event on the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway was a big success.

“Attracting people as far away as Yorkshire and South Wales to take part, there was a full day of activities.

“All participants got a chance to work out shunting puzzles on paper and to put their theory to the test for real with wagons and a simplex petrol locomotive later in the day.

“They got to try their hand at driving both steam and diesel locomotives with instructors.

“They also learnt about the history of the LBNGR, maintaining its rolling stock and its connection with sand.

“There was also time for an introduction to health and safety on the railway with a ‘spot the mistakes’ role playing session.

“Even the damp weather in the afternoon didn’t put the participants off having a super day, which was finished off with fun prizes given out for the shunting puzzles and a fish and chips special up and down the line.”

Peter added: “I believe that the event went so well was down to the enthusiasm of the participants and all at Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway who made the day interesting and fun.”