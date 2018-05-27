Youth rangers needed to help at Houghton Hall Park

Young people are needed to help an environmental charity.

Local environmental charity, The Greensand Trust, is looking for young people aged 13-18 to take part in its Youth Ranger Scheme.

The scheme is an opportunity to learn new skills, gain valuable work experience and a recognised environmental award, while having fun and making a difference to Houghton Hall Park.

Following on from the success of the inaugural Youth Rangers Scheme, which started last autumn, the trust is once again seeking young people interested in conservation and the environment to get involved in the project.

Starting in September, and running for six months, youth rangers will be required to attend two sessions per month including one weekend and one evening.

They will plan and take part in practical conservation projects which could be anything from cutting down trees and weaving deer baskets, to making bird and bat boxes.

Youth rangers will also learn how to organise events, work with other volunteers in the park, and gain a John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme focusing on discovering and conserving wild places.

Although the scheme starts in the autumn, now’s the time to apply to join the scheme.

To find out more or to sign up, contact Erika Pratt on 01234 743666 or email erika.pratt@greensandtrust.org.