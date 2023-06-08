Popular clothing retailer Next secures last unit at Leighton Buzzard's net-zero logistics park
Popular clothing retailer Next is latest and last company to secure a unit in Ascent Logistics Park in Leighton Buzzard.
Real estate developer, Firethorn Trust, secured the final letting at the development.
All eight units are now let at the park which is also home to AS Colour, HCA UK, Tate Business Group, Spreetail, Airbox UK, Solution EU and Stone Hardy.
Accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero carbon construction, Ascent Logistics Park is rated BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and aims to provide tangible and long-lasting benefits for both occupiers and the environment.
Tim Brazier, Senior Vice President at scheme owner Cain International, said he was delighted to reach the milestone within the scheme’s 12 month completion.
He added: “Ascent’s popularity with such a diverse range of tenants reflects the scheme’s excellent specification, underpinning our belief that high quality spaces with a focus on sustainability will continue to thrive in a competitive market.”