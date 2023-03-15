Live
Budget 2023: Jeremy Hunt to announce major change to free childcare
The Chancellor of the Exchequer is delivering his first ever Spring Budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.
Amongst the major announcements expected is a £4 billion expansion of free childcare.
Key Events
- Major change to free childcare expected
- Energy Price Guarantee extended until end of June
- Free childcare expansion expected to cost £4 billion
