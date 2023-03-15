News you can trust since 1861
Budget 2023: Jeremy Hunt to announce major change to free childcare

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is delivering his first ever Spring Budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Quinn
By Andrew Quinn
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:18 GMT

Amongst the major announcements expected is a £4 billion expansion of free childcare.

Budget 2023: Jeremy Hunt to announce major change to free childcare

Key Events

  • Major change to free childcare expected
  • Energy Price Guarantee extended until end of June
  • Free childcare expansion expected to cost £4 billion
Show new updates

Chancellor expected to announce major change to free childcare

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has left No. 11 Downing Street and has taken his seat in the House of Commons where he will deleiver his Spring Budget at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt poses with the red Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street in central London on March 15, 2023, to present the government’s annual budget to Parliament. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
