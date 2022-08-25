News you can trust since 1861

Disney+ films and shows in September including The Kardashians, Welcome to Wrexham, Hocus Pocus 2, Pinocchio

Follow Kim Kardashian and her sister in their lives and watch Hugh Jackman star in The Greatest Showman this September

By Daniel Mcneil
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:08 pm

Fans of Disney+ can get excited as a plethora of top TV shows are set to be added to the streaming service in September.

It’s hard to pick the most anticipated shows and episodes added, with Ryan ReynoldsWrexham journey continuing, and the second season of The Kardashians also set to arrive.

Movie classics such as The Great Showman, starring Zendaya, Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron will also be arriving.

Also taking place in September is Disney Day. Described online, Disney+ day is “an annual virtual event hosted by the Walt Disney Company to promote its Disney+, Hulu, and Star+ streaming services, featuring announcements of new feature films and television series from those services and produced by the Walt Disney Studios”.

Most Popular

    It’s a day-long celebration that’s marked by a whole host of new shows, movies and more on Disney+, with a bumper set of new trailers to be released too.

    Blockbuster movies such as Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive to celebrate the day.

    Disney+ highlights in September

    Welcome to Wrexham

    Welcome to Wrexham details the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, by two Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

    The show sees them deal with day to day life as club owners, such as interacting with the fans, the players and the drama of match day.

    The Kardashians

    Fans were devastated when the Kardashians announced they were leaving the reality TV scene, only to make a fairly swift return.

    Season 2 will document their lives such as Kendall Jenner’s Tequila company, Kourtney’s wedding and all the intricacies of their hectic lifestyle.

    Pinocchio

    The 1940s classic has been remade into a live action film, starring Robert Downey JR and Tom Hanks.

    Hocus Pocus 2

    Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

    How to sign up to Disney+

    To sign up to the popular streaming service, you can monthly, which is £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the year.

    It can be done on their official website, and takes less than 10 minutes.

    Every film and series on Disney+ in September

    Here’s every show, episode and movie to be added on Disney+ this September.

    1 September

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3

    Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 3

    7 September

    High School Musical: The Musical: The series - Season 3 episode 7

    Grid

    Fearless - New Episode

    9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 10

    Solar Opposites - Season 3 - Episode 11

    Merlin - 5 Seasons

    8 September

    Pinocchio

    Thor: Love and Thunder

    Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

    Cars On The Road

    Growing Up

    Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

    Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 4

    Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

    The Simpsons - Welcome To The Club

    Frozen - Sing along

    Frozen - Sing along 2

    Tierra Incognita

    Wedding Season

    Mike - 6 new episodes

    9 September

    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    14 September

    Fearless - New Episodes

    9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 11

    High School Musical: The Musical: The series - Season 3 episode 8 (finale)

    Maggie

    15 September

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

    Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 5

    Mike - Episodes 7 & 8

    16 September

    Mija

    The Shape Of Water

    21 September

    Star Wars: Andor - Episodes 1, 2 & 3

    Fearless - New episodes

    Rookie Cops

    9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 12

    Super/Natural

    22 September

    The Kardashians - Season 2 - Episode 1

    Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 6

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

    23 September

    The Greatest Showman

    27 September

    Reasonable Doubt

    28 September

    The Old Man - Episodes 1 & 2

    The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 - Episode 1

    Star Wars: Andor - Episode 4

    Fearless - New episode

    9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 13

    29 September

    The Kardashians - Season 2 - Episode 2

    She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

    30 September

    Hocus Pocus 2

    Brazil

    DISCLAIMER This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Kim KardashianThe KardashiansWrexhamDisneyRyan Reynolds