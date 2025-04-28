Four critically ill children have realised their dream of performing at Disneyland Paris – alongside Eurovision’s Sam Ryder.

Nine-year-olds Molly Townsend-Blazier and Jax Morris, along with Habiba Konate Naim, 13 and Eve Wilson, 16, took to the stage to perform a new track, ’Viva La Musique’, with the loveable performer.

In the lead-up to the performance, the children joined Sam at AIR Studios in Hampstead, London, for a special rehearsal session in a space used by some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Adele, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney.

The emotional performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle was timed to celebrate World Wish Day on 29th April and to mark the launch of Disney Music Festival.

It was the result of a collaboration between Disneyland Paris, Make-A-Wish, and Sam Ryder – celebrating the life-changing power of a wish and the magic of music.

Sam Ryder said: “Singing with these amazing kids was honestly one of the most meaningful and heart-warming things I’ve ever done.

“They met as strangers and it was a joy to watch them become friends as we bonded over the power of music and singing.

“The whole experience was so pure, and it’s been a real honour that I will cherish forever.”

Sam, who has supported Make-A-Wish in recent years, described working with the charity as “the best of humanity.”

He added: “It transcends everything – it’s only good. It brings out the best in everyone, and I just feel so lucky to be around that energy.”

Sam Ryder pictured at the launch of the Disney Music Festival at Disneyland Paris | Daniel Kennedy/Disneyland Paris

Eve Wilson, from the south coast, who is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour and has a love of street dance, recently received a place at dance college.

While Jax Morris, from North Ayrshire, was diagnosed at age two with a rare genetic blood disease.

Despite treatment, doctors said he wouldn’t live into his teens without a bone marrow transplant and at four, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he underwent chemotherapy and the transplant.

He then faced complications – viruses and autoimmune encephalitis caused brain trauma and mobility impairments.

Since the transplant, Jax has been in and out of hospital but continues to make progress.

He’s reaching milestones, such as drinking and eating with his hands, and beginning to form sentences; though uncertain if he’ll walk, he remains determined, saying he will walk again.

Sam Ryder with Eve Wilson (16, South Coast of England), Molly Townsend-Blazier (9, Kent), Jax Morris (9, North Ayrshire, Scotland), Habiba Konate Naim (13, Greater London) and their siblings | Daniel Kennedy/Disneyland Paris

A moment where hope and joy took centre stage

Molly Townsend-Blazier, from Kent, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia on her sixth birthday.

Now in remission, she was thrilled to be part of the performance and despite initially being shy, her outgoing personality soon shone through during rehearsals.

And Habiba Konate Naim, from Greater London, has Williams Syndrome and underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.

Disney Music Festival is running until 7th September 2025, with a lineup of more than a dozen live concerts and musical encounters – most of which are performed multiple times a day.

Jason Suckley, for Make-A-Wish UK, which has worked with Disney for 45 years, granting more than 165,000 wishes around the world, said: “This was so much more than a performance – it was a moment where hope and joy took centre stage.

“Wishes have the power to transform lives, and seeing these children shine alongside Sam Ryder at Disneyland Paris was the perfect way to celebrate World Wish Day.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Sam and our friends at Disney for helping to create memories these families will treasure forever.”