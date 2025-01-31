Hygge Home Décor: How to design your home for harmony in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ever-popular Danish principle of Hygge, which means living in harmony with your spaces, continues to be in style along with the pursuit for an emotional connection with our environment.

January might be the most disliked month of the year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to harmonise with your home and design your space in a way that meets your needs mentally, physically and emotionally. According to data, people in the UK will spend 234 hours indoors during winter – so making small changes around the house to help create relaxing environments and boost joy can make a huge difference to wellbeing.

Marc Woolfe, Sales & Marketing Director at Barratt David Wlson North Thames said: “January can be a great time to reset and prepare for the year ahead. Adjusting your surroundings at home is an excellent place to start and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. From switching colour schemes and lighting to rearranging furniture, minor changes will help brighten the mood and make you feel more connected to your home.”

Barratt Homes has teamed up with Hampshire-based Artspace Interior Design to share five top tips that will lift your spirits this January by transforming your home into a relaxing indoor haven.

Hygge Home Décor

1. Use Colour Psychology: Brighten your surroundings with colours that evoke pure happiness. From sunny citrus yellows to clear sky blues and soft playful pinks, introduce splashes of dopamine triggering colours through vibrant cushions, bold artwork or even a painted accent wall. These cheerful hues will stimulate joy and create a lively atmosphere that contrasts beautifully with the winter chill.

2. Incorporate Music or Sounds: Set up a sound system or speaker for music or nature sounds to create a soothing background ambiance.

3. Bring Nature Indoors: Studies have shown that simply looking at plants can reduce stress and boost happiness. Fill your home with lush greenery or seasonal flowers to breathe life into your surroundings. Don’t have a green thumb? Opt for low-maintenance options like snake plants or peace lilies. Pair them with natural materials like wooden accents or ceramic pots for added warmth.

4. Gallery of Happiness: Dedicate a wall to personal storytelling. Mix treasured photos, postcards, and art to create a unique gallery that reminds you of your happiest moments. Arrange it with different frame sizes and styles for a playful, eclectic look that sparks a smile every time you see it.

5. Create Zones for Relaxation: Dedicate areas for activities that help you unwind, such as a cosy reading nook, meditation corner, or a well-lit workspace. Use comfortable seating, calming colours, and soothing décor in these areas. What’s better than a cosy space to dive into while it's cold and grey outside?

Kate Letteriello, Managing Director, Artspace Interiors comments: “As interior designers, we are of course passionate about each and every home we decorate but decorating your home with the Hygge principle is an opportunity to personalise your space for you – spiritually, mentally and physically. Being harmonious with your home is so important. It helps to channel your creativity and have some fun with what is important to you – especially in these darker winter months.”