James May has confirmed that The Grand Tour will end following Jeremy Clarkson’s departure from Amazon. It was announced Clarkson and Amazon had ‘parted ways’ following his controversial article about Meghan Markle.

Speaking to LadBible , May confirmed the show will not continue without Clarkson, saying: “I don’t think anybody would want to see it. I don’t think they’d want to see any two of us try and carry on the thing that the three of us are known for together.”

May was then asked if it was possible for the show to switch platforms, but he shut down that possibility, saying: “I doubt it. To be honest, I think the really difficult bit in TV, films, showbiz, you know, all that stuff is, is knowing when to stop. And most people don’t.

“Most people keep going until they fly into a cliff. What you should try and do is land it and walk away. And I hope we can do that. It just wouldn’t be as good, to be honest, so, quit while you’re ahead. If indeed, we are ahead.”

Despite the show coming to an end, fans can still look forward to The Grand Tour: Eurocrash, which will be released on June 16. It will see Clarkson, May and Hammond reunite as they embark on a new adventure through Eastern Europe.