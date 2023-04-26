News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Opening times for Santander, Barclays, Halifax & Natwest banks this May bank holiday - when will they be open?

As the first May bank holiday nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST- 2 min read

As May nears, people in the UK are set for some extra time off work as three weekends include a bank holiday. However, with the extra time to spend for ourselves, it means bank opening times could be affected.

If you need to pay some cash in, deposit a cheque or speak to a bank advisor, you will need to work it around the limited opening hours. However, there’s a good reason bank holidays are called bank holidays - it’s because originally, only banks and financial buildings closed on these days, thanks to Sir John Lubbock, who drafted the Bank Holiday Act in 1871.

We have rounded up all the bank opening times over the Early May bank holiday (May 1). However, before you head to your local Natwest, Halifax or HSBC branch, make sure you check the bank’s website as times may vary per location.

Early May bank holiday - which banks will open?

Most Popular

    Barclays

    Barclays branches are closed this bank holiday Monday. The branches are also closed on Sundays so you will need to visit a store on or before Saturday, April 29 to speak to an advisor.

    HSBC

    According to the HSBC website, banks will also be closed on May 1.

    Natwest

    The Natwest website states branches ‘may be’ closed on bank holiday Monday, but check its store locator function to confirm by location.

    As the first May bank holiday nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open As the first May bank holiday nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open
    As the first May bank holiday nears, here’s the list of banks that will be open

    Metro Bank

    The Metro Bank website states that its stores “are open seven days a week, 362 days a year”, and that the only days that its branches are closed are on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

    You can check the opening hours of your local branch using the store locator tool on the Metro Bank website.

    Halifax

    Halifax branches are closed this bank holiday Monday.

    Regular service should resume on Tuesday, May 2 August. You can check the opening times of your local Halifax using the branch finder tool on its website.

    Santander

    Santander banks are closed this bank holiday Monday. You can check the opening times of your local Santander using the branch finder tool on its website.

    TSB

    TSB branches are also closed this bank holiday Monday. You can check the opening times of your nearest branch using the TSB branch finder tool on its website.

    Related topics:HalifaxSantanderBarclaysPeopleWorkHSBC