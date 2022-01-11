Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, on actress Phoebe Dynevor (right) and model Kate Moss (left)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE has released a Beautiful Skin Foundation - and make-up fans can’t wait to get their hands on it.

It’s no surprise, given that products from Charlotte’s namesake brand have always been championed by stars of the small and big screens, and industry experts.

What is the Charlotte Tilbury brand?

Charlotte Tilbury is a luxury beauty brand which was founded by the British make-up artist of the same name.

The brand was first launched in Selfridges in London in 2013, selling an exclusive line of skincare and make-up - and it has only grown in popularity since then.

The products are now stocked in department stores up and down the country, including Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Fenwick, as well as direct from the Charlotte Tilbury website and other high-end beauty sites such as Cult Beauty, Space NK and FeelUnique.

What do I need to know about the new foundation?

The Beautiful Skin Foundation promises to be the next generation in foundation, and provide innovative medium coverage.

It contains radiant rose complex and hyaluronic acid, and is said to improve the look of skin every time it’s worn.

The foundation has been promoted by models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn and Brigerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, who have, of course, all been perfectly colour matched as part of the campaign.

The foundation is available in 30 beautiful shades, and to find your perfect colour match you can book a 1-2-1 virtual consultation with Charlotte Tilbury foundation experts.

What other foundations are available?

Charlotte Tilbury has two other foundations; airblush flawless and light wonder.

The airbrush flawless foundation is a full coverage foundation which is available in 41 shades and the light wonder foundation, as the name suggests, is a light coverage foundation which is available in 12 shades.

How do I know which foundation is right for me?

Deciding which of the three Charlotte Tilbury foundations you want depends on what you want from your make-up coverage.

Below is a summary of all three types so you can make the best choice for you.

When you are ready to order, you will receive two free samples at checkout

If you have never ordered from Charlotte Tilbury before then you can sign up to recieve e-mails from the brand and get 10% off your next order too. Restrictions apply.

For even more great fashion and beauty buys, check out our Recommended section.

Beautiful Skin Foundation Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation £34.00 Every day coverage 5/5 The latest foundation from the Charlotte Tilbury make-up range is the best choice for superior everyday wear. It comes in 30 different neutral, warm and cool shades - so you will find one that suits you perfectly. It will leave you with a healthy looking glow day after day, and provides buildable coverage so you can wear as much or as little as needed - but it will always remain light on the skin. It evens out skin tone, reduces the appearance of redness, dark circles, shine and pores. It also provides 16 hours of wear so it will easily last all throughout the day and night. Buy now

Airbrish Flawless Foundation Airbrish Flawless Foundation £34.00 Full coverage 4.5/5 As the name suggests, the airbrish flawless foundation provides the full coverage you need in a gorgeous matte formula. It promises to stay on all day and be sweat proof, humidity proof, transfer proof and waterproof so it really can withstand anything and everything the day brings. It comes in 41 neutral, cool and warm shades so there’s one that’s made for every skin tone. It moisturises the skin too, as well as enhancing the skin’s natural colour. Buy now