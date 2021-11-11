Christmas gift ideas for mums, including jewellery, sportswear, books

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The cardinal rule of gift shopping for mothers is to remember - first and foremost - that they’re people. There’s no magical ceremony that happens upon becoming a mother that means they’re instantaneously interested in nothing but flowers, smellies and aprons for the rest of their life (though there’s nothing wrong with any of those products).

How to find a thoughtful present for your mother

Essentially, the key to shopping for your mother is the key to shopping for anyone - think about what they enjoy doing when they’re not looking after you.

Mothers come in every mode: book lovers, bikers, fitness freaks, keen cooks, outdoor explorers, homebodies, all of the above and more.

We’ve rounded up a selection of gifts designed to pamper, entertain and delight - there’s something here to delight every type of mother this Christmas.

Wunder Train HR Tight 31" Wunder Train HR Tight 31" £88.00 gym bunnies 5/5 It’s a crowded market, the world of gym gear, but if you’ve a mother who loves to work out, there can only be one choice for quality sportswear: Lululemon. Yes, they’re not the cheapest option, but they’re far and away the best: comfortable, with no roll-up or bunching at the waist. Flattering on every kind of figure. Soft as lambskin to pull on, sweat-wicking, and guaranteed for life. If your mum is a gym rat, she’ll adore these. Buy now

Family Tree Necklace In Rose Gold With Birthstones Family Tree Necklace In Rose Gold With Birthstones £59.00 a sentimental gift 4.5/5 Design your mother her own family tree necklace by choosing from one circle or heart sterling silver initial charm, then add your choice of initial to be hand stamped in a beautiful scroll font. Finish off your bespoke piece of jewellery by selecting your choice of birthstones too, so this could be the birthstones of her partner, children or siblings. Buy now

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present £60.00 a Beatles lover 5/5 If your mother is a musicophile, this will tickle her fancy - one of Britain’s most beloved, celebrated troubadours tells the story of his life via the astonishing lyrics he’s written. Paul McCartney’s life and art is captured through 154 songs from every stage of his career: boyhood compositions, a decade with The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. It’s presented with a selection of never-seen-before material from McCartney’s personal archive - drafts, letters, photographs which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Nurturing Hand Cream Collection Nurturing Hand Cream Collection £20.00 a spot of self care 4/5 A delightfully luxurious collection of hand creams from British stalwarts Neal’s Yard. Each one is made from natural and organic ingredients, crafted with essential oils to suit every mood – uplifting orange in Bee Lovely, calming patchouli in Wild Rose and balancing geranium in Geranium and Orange. All three smell divine. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Multi-Masking Gift Set Multi-Masking Gift Set £20.00 treat for the skin 4/5 Worth over £47, but on sale for just £20, this set contains six luxurious face masks. If your mum is feeling the effects of winter on her skin (don’t mention this to her, by the way) these masks from FeelUnique will fix her up a treat. With a mask for every task, including Skin Glow London Glow Mask Facial Treatment Sheet Mask and Voesh 4 Step Deluxe Pedi in a Box Vitamin Recharge. Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go £39.00 beauty lovers 4.5/5 This is a really great sampler version of the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk products. The set contains Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara, Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Original and Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Original. If your mum is a Glamazon - or even aspires to be one - she’ll adore this. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Crystal Head Vodka bottle Crystal Head Vodka bottle £41.99 a mother who loves a dry Martini 4/5 We don’t want to be crass enough to say, “mothering is a job that often necessitates a stiff drink.” But if your mother is fond of a crisp martini or a cocktail, then there are few better gift options that Crystal Head vodka. Firstly, it’s an excellent tipple, with a super silky mouth feel and a clean nose - no burn as she sups. Secondly, the bottle is stunning - made in Italy in an eye-catching skull shape - it’ll look gorgeous in her drink’s cabinet. Perfect if you want your mum to know you know she’s cool. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Omorovicza Bathing Duo Omorovicza Bathing Duo £60.00 bath time bliss 3.5/5 Nothing wrong with buying your mother bath smellies - provided they’re good. These are deluxe. The set includes Budapest bath salts 150g and Budapest bath Oil 100ml. The mineral-rich blend of salts works to detoxify, relieve aching muscles and alleviate tension, whilst the luxurious oil combines a wonderfully relaxing blend of essential oils rosemary, sage and chamomile to calm, balance and soothe both body and mind. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush Rose Gold Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush Rose Gold £39.99 A stunning smile 4/5 This toothbrush will brighten up your mum’s smile and her bathroom: it’s a beautiful rose gold colour, which is bang on trend. It utilises sonic pulse technology with 40,000 sonic pulses per minute. This sonic pulse technology uses fluid dynamics to not only clean the surfaces of the teeth, but also deep between them - leaving your smile gorgeously sparkling. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

BaByliss Cordless Hot Brush BaByliss Cordless Hot Brush £179.00 keeping tresses under control 4.5/5 If you’ve a mother who wants to tame her hair with ease, this nifty gadget will give her the ‘just stepped out of a salon’ look of her dreams - at home. Cordless, charge for three hours to get 40 minutes styling with three settings to choose from: 160, 170 and 180 degrees Celsius. Guide through towel-dried hair, from root to tip, and it will provide lift at the roots, and smooth, blow-dried tresses - the ceramic barrel creates body, volume, and shine. Delivering instant heat and instant heat recovery, it’s ideal for travel. Pricy, yes, but a handy investment for swift excellent hair styling. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

HoMedics Hand Held Shiatsu Massager HHP355 HoMedics Hand Held Shiatsu Massager HHP355 £29.99 home spa treatment 5/5 Perfect for a mum whose muscles are tied up in knots, be it from a stressful lifestyle, hours hunched over a keyboard, or too long labouring at the gym. It’s ideal for a self-administered deep tissue massage to soothe stiff muscles. It can be used all over the body and has a control panel which allows the user to adjust the speed of the vibrations - meaning that your mum can tailor the pressure of her massage according to her needs. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Muse Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in Muse £19.00 dynasty realness 5/5 There are red lipstick, and then there are red lipsticks, and this is the latter. In fact, the tester of this product has in excess of 100 red lipsticks crowding her dresser - and this is her absolute favourite. Why? It’s a brilliant, true red, guaranteed to make teeth look whiter, complexions more clear. It smooths on easily and feels cushiony soft, with impressive staying power (even when eating). The leather-texture packaging is ultra-cool and distinctive. In a word - perfect. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Personalised Socks - If You Can Read This Personalised Socks - If You Can Read This £13.99 stocking filler 4/5 We’ve all seen the ‘if you can read this’ socks with a hidden message on the sole of the feet, but now here’s your chance to create your own and get some that suit mum. You can choose any message to be printed on the left sock, up to 24 characters, so you can get creative and write something that will make your mother mum smile, or laugh. The text can be printed either in pink or white too. A personal twist on a classic Christmas gift. Buy now

Sleep Gift Set Sleep Gift Set £19.50 A peaceful night 4/5 Help your mum drift off to the best night’s sleep she’s ever had with this calming set. An oil burner with tealight comes with Sleep aroma oil, infused with soothing scents of lavender, camomile, jasmine and vetiver. The fragrance is also delivered through a scented candle and linen spray, ideal for unwinding before donning the comfortable eye mask and drifting off. Buy now

Fleece Hooded Dressing Gown Fleece Hooded Dressing Gown £28.00 cosy nights in 5/5 A snuggly dressing down in winter is a guaranteed win for just about anyone - and M&S, no surprises here, make the very best. Fleecy as all get out, it’s hooded for extra cosiness, long-lengthed for winter morns, and has pockets (never underestimate the handiness of pockets) It’s available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now

The White Company Cotton Classic Pyjama Set The White Company Cotton Classic Pyjama Set £80.00 delicious slumber 5/5 Comfortable, stylish, classic, your mum will adore wearing these on languid weekends reading the newspapers. If she suffers from night sweats (hello, menopause), the breathable cotton will keep you cool and temperature regulated. These aren’t toasty jammies, but a set she can wear year-round and feel collected and classy. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Beautiful World, Where Are You Beautiful World, Where Are You £14.99 if your mum loved Normal People 4.5/5 If your mother loved Normal People on the BBC last year (and let’s face it, who among us with a heart wasn’t moved by the tremulous love between Connell and Marianne) then she’ll likely be heart-warmed by Sally Rooney’s latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You. It’s another story of young love, but this time widens it’s scope to four lead characters, and features a delightful Roman sojourn. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones £119.00 thumping beats and cool tunes 4/5 Does your mother love music, or tuning out to a great podcast? Be it for commuting or a trip to the gym, these noise-cancelling headphones will provide her with excellent sound - and block out unwanted noise. We were seriously impressed with their battery life - they lasted for five day’s heavy use before needing a recharge, and their cushiony softness. They didn’t smell or get sweaty when taken to the gym, and music sound deliciously bassy. An impressive set of cans. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Smeg Hand Mixer in Red Smeg Hand Mixer in Red £149.00 cooking up a storm 5/5 If your mum ever watches Nigella Lawson use her magnificent food mixer while baking and covets the machinery, this will make her happy. The Nigella option - a Kitchenaid - will set you back around £500, but this very stylish Smeg hand mixer won’t cost you as dearly. It works like a dream though. A retro-styled 250W mix, it can operate at nine different speeds. It comes with wire whisks, beaters and dough hooks, plus a storage bag in which to keep them when not in use. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now