EuroMillions has hit an astonishing £157 million - the dream jackpot that could change your life overnight. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The EuroMillions jackpot is £157m for Tuesday’s draw. Here’s what time the draw is, how to play, and how to improve your odds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EuroMillions jackpot has risen again and now stands at a massive £251 million for tonight’s draw. With such a huge prize on the line, Google searches are spiking with questions like: What time is the EuroMillions draw? How do I enter? What are the odds?

Here’s what you need to know

The next EuroMillions draw takes place on Tuesday evening at 8.45pm, with ticket sales closing at 7.30pm. Each line costs £2.50, and to win the full jackpot you’ll need to match all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars. Your odds of doing that are around 1 in 139 million.

That’s why many players now look to syndicate play to increase their chances. By pooling hundreds of lines with a group, you dramatically boost your odds of a share — and pay less per entry.

Right now via Wowcher, you can join a trusted syndicate managed by You Play We Play and receive 500 real EuroMillions lines plus 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets for just £9, instead of £35. All tickets are official National Lottery entries, and any winnings are shared evenly across the 50-member group.

Syndicate play does not guarantee a win, but it offers significantly more opportunities to match a winning line. And with the jackpot edging closer to its maximum cap, tomorrow night could be one of the biggest draws of the year.

This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.

Canva Play Thunderball with 500 lines for regular wins £ 5.00 Buy now Buy now For those who enjoy regular, smaller wins twice a week, Wowcher’s Thunderball syndicate deal is an excellent choice. You’ll get 500 Thunderball lines in a 50-person syndicate, covering Wednesday and Saturday draws. The Thunderball game offers more modest prizes than Euromillions or Lotto, but the odds of winning something are higher — making it great for regular players who love the buzz of a win. Your 500 official National Lottery lines are fully managed by You Play We Play, so all you have to do is sit back and wait for the results. At just £5, this is the most affordable way to get hundreds of chances at winning. Grab your Thunderball syndicate deal here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133