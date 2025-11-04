Stock up your cellar with 15 wines and a free magnum in time for Christmas with this amazing offer | Naked Wines

Naked Wines is offering £80 off a 15-bottle mixed case from independent winemakers, plus a free magnum of Australian Shiraz, just in time for Christmas

This remarkable offer could be just what you need to fill up your wine cabinet in time for the festive season, with an £80 voucher deal off a mixed case of hand-picked wines - and a free magnum.

The 15-bottle mixed case includes sparkling wines, powerful reds, and light whites, all from small-scale specialist wine producers, and the real show-stopper, the magnum, is a big Shiraz from Australia.

The free magnum is this big and bold Reserve Shiraz | Naked Wines

As part of the deal, if you prefer, you could also choose a case of only red wines, or a case of only whites, and you'd still get the free magnum. You even get free delivery.

It's a seasonal offer from Naked Wines, which has forged a solid reputation for seeking out and championing independent wine makers from around the world, and then supporting them with a unique subscription model.

You don't have to stay subscribed to keep ordering wine, but it'll save you a small fortune if you become a regular customer, and you'll be able to buy wines you won't find in any shops for a bargain price.

To find out more, to make up a custom case, or to explore the wines in the "Merry Magnum” red and white cases, click here.

