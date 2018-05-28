Aris and Davson set up routine win for Great Brickhill

Great Brickhill remain in touch with the Cherwell Division 1 leaders after cruising to victory against Buckingham Town 2nds on Saturday.

Batting first in ideal conditions, Brickhill made steady progress, making it to 93-3 before the arrival of Garth Davson alongside (39) Doug Aris (70)fired them on.

Maicol Javed (GBCC 2nds)

Their partnership of 61 put the home side on the front foot as they finished their 50-over innings on 242-9.

Buckingham in response never truly reached airspeed, partnerships broken regularly at key intervals by an effective Brickhill attack, and no batsman reaching thirty for the hosts.

James Wagg (2-20) and Jack Woodhouse (3-45) continued their strong early season form, while Garth Davson completed a fine match, wrapping up the Buckingham tail with a handy 3-7 from just seven balls.

The result sees Brickhill sit fourth in the table.

In Division 3, Great Brickhill 2nds faced Cublington 1st XI at Horsepond on 27 May. Cublington won the toss and chose to bat on a classic Brickhill hard top and got off to a flier, losing their first wicket with the score on 61 in only the seventh over. Cublington reached 307-8 from their 50 overs, a score that looked no more than par in the conditions, though Brickhill’s count of 75 extras arguably gave Cublington an unnecessary advantage in the first set.

16-year-old Dylan Cilliers bowled ten overs of classy left arm spin for the home side finishing with a creditable 1-65, while the experience of Glenn Burrows (1-37) delivered dividends in the middle overs.

The leg spin of Chris Wagg once again found wickets on a turning surface, and Wagg’s 3-67 were instrumental in ensuring that Cublington did not reach an even bigger total at Horsepond.

In reply, Brickhill lost early wickets to a decent early bowling display and at 53-4 the home side’s challenge looked to be over before it had begun before Maicol Javed was joined by Jonny Harman in a superb sixth wicket partnership of 123, Harman eventually dismissed for 55 with the home side still in sight of a magnificent comeback win.

Cublington, though, eventually proved too strong, and while the excellent Javed (110) registered a maiden century for the Saturday season, he ran out of partners and time in the final overs, Brickhill ending their innings 90 short of the Cublington target.