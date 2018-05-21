Brickhill suffer back-to-back defeats as Twyford put them to the sword

Great Brickhill tumbled to fourth in Cherwell Division 1 after their second defeat in as many weeks, this time losing to Twyford on Saturday.

Twyford bowled well as Brickhill made a slow start. Garth Davson accelerated the innings before being caught behind for 33. Adam Boad was shortly afterwards dismissed for his patient 32.

Brickhill had work to do to post a competitive total. 56 from skipper Doug Aris pushed things in the right direction and 32-ball 50 from Arjun Jhala took Brickhill to 237-7 off 50 overs, a total that was probably 50 short of par.

The second half required tight bowling and sharp fielding but unfortunately Brickhill lacked in both areas. A good spell from Drew Burrows created numerous chances but weakness in the field meant that the home team could not capitalise.

Some excellent batting from Twyford saw them home comfortably chasing the 237 for the loss of four wickets.

In Division 3, Brickhill 2nds lost a competitive game at Bicester and North Oxford. Fielding first, Brickhill kept a tight rein in the early overs with Lee Morgan taking two important early wickets ably supported by an excellent early spell from Ed Marshall.

Chris Wagg’s enigmatic leg spin, supported by tight lines from Glenn Burrows, ensured that the hosts failed to accelerate in the middle overs and finished on 255-6 from their 50.

Brickhill made a solid start in reply, rookie opener Luke Lathwell (32) and veteran Glenn Burrows (53) leading the charge. Despite some spicy pinch-hitting in the middle overs that kept the game in play until the final set, Brickhill ended fifty runs short on a deck that suited the Bicester slows.

Brickhill’s Sunday 1sts continued their winning start with a seven wicket win at Horsepond, thanks to a centutry from Jilesh Pattni.

Winning the toss and batting first, Preston posted a commendable 252-9 (Kieran Berke 3-44), which looked a decent par on a good batting deck.

Pattni’s 102 stole the show, with a debut 69 from Andrew John keeping Brickhill in touch. Vice-captain George Morris scored the final runs – a 6 and two 4s in four balls – to bring home a strong win.

Great Brickhill Sunday 2nds secured their first win of the season away to Aspley Guise Sunday 1st. The home team elected to field and after securing two early wickets, Brickhill consolidated with Dee Bhadri (37) and Omer Hanif (67) leading the recovery.

Brickhill were eventually out for 154 with 8 overs remaining with skipper Gary Philips also scoring 26.

In reply, the pick of the bowlers was one of Brickhill’s under 15 juniors Eddie Woodhouse with outstanding figures of 5-5, with wickets also from Adam Hanley (1), Rohan George (1), Dillian Cilliers (2) and a run out by Omer Hanif - a direct hit some 29 metres from the stumps. Aspley Guise eventually finished on 77 after 28.1 overs.