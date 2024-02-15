British Record Breaking Para athlete set sights for Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olivia is an impressive young athlete who has overcome a great deal to achieve her success. Despite being diagnosed with autism, she has continued to train hard and is now on the verge of competing at the Paralympics.

She has been swimming competitively since she was six years old, she started at Linslade Crusaders, moved to Putteridge Swimming Club and is now at Maxwell SC in Aylesbury where she is thriving.

At nine years old she competed at county level and by 12 was swimming at nationals.

Butterfly

The following year she was placed on the swimming talent pathway where she has continued to progress.

During Covid Olivia was extremely ill and is taken 2 years to get her back to full fitness.

Olivia has been selected to complete a diploma in sporting excellence (DISE) which is part of the swim England talent pathway.

Recently Olivia was diagnosed with autism and it has been affecting her ability to compete at a high level. As such we identified that she would be eligible to swim as a para-swimmer. The classification is for S14 this is an intellectual disability.

Olivia achieved 2 British Records in 100m and 200m butterfly this weekend as S14.