Cricket season opener is washed away by the rain

It’s cricket season once again, but the weather put paid to all the action in the Four Counties Cricket League opening weekend.

Eaton Bray’s Division 1 season was due to start at home to Westcroft, but will look to next Saturday’s game away at Thurleigh to get their season underway.

Eggington Foresters are in Division 2 action, and will take on Biddenham next Saturday, while Ivinghoe & Pitstone hope to launch their Division 3 season against Cranfield after the reverse fixture on Saturday was rained off.

Also in Division 3, Milton Bryan take on Whitchurch, Soulbury play Buckland & Aston Clinton and Stoke Hammond take on Sharnbrook.

In Division 5, Milton Bryan 2nds will play Drayton Parslow, and Great Brickhill 3rds face off against Buckland & Aston Clinton 2nds.

The Cherwell Cricket League season begins this weekend. Leighton Buzzard suffered relegation from Division 1 last time out, and will look to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Their season begins away at Horspath 2nds on Saturday.

Great Brickhill also suffered relegation last season, dropping out of the Home Counties League, returning to Cherwell Division 1.

Great Brickhill 2nds are in Division 3 and begin their season away at Banbury 3rds, while Leighton Buzzard 2nds take on Aston Rowant in Division 5.