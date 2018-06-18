Didcot dent Leighton’s promotion ambitions

A torrid afternoon with the bat saw Leighton Buzzard thrashed by lowly Didcot, delivering a heavy blow to their promotion ambitions.

With seven batsmen posting single-figure scores, Leighton were humbled by 154 runs as they slipped to seventh in Cherwell League Division 2, now 35 points from the second automatic promotion spot.

Rhiaan Krynauw for Leighton 2nds

Didcot, batting first, made an impressive start as Adam Webb (49) and Elliot Matthews (52) put on a stand of 102 for the opening wicket.

Despite three falling in quick succession, leaving the home side 127-3, they continued to rack up the runs. Another big partnership, this time for the eighth wicket, saw Didcot add another 81 runs, settling their innings on 261-7. Antony Francis was the pick of the bowlers for Leighton, picking up 3-61, while Lee Selfe took 2-62.

While partnerships helped Didcot through, Leighton were immediately on the back foot.

After losing Jack Kempster (7), Phil Whatmore (0) lasted just two balls before joining him back in the pavilion too as Leighton fell to 15-2.

Mark Burfoot

Tom Light would top score for the visitors with just 23, and when he fell with the score on 47, Leighton crumbled.

Adam Spears would be the tormentor for Didcot as he saw off Matthew Gurney (3) and Dan Scott (10) on his way to figures of 5-47, while Richard Cook took care of Bertie Barrett (6) and Francis (11) as Leighton looking like falling short of triple figures.

When Lee Selfe (13) and Sam Roberts (2) fell, it was left to Spears to take out the final wicket of Alan Priestley (5) as Leighton were bowled for just 107.

They will be eager to get back to winning ways next week against Bledlow at Bell Close.

Meanwhile, Leighton Buzzard 2nds, climbed out of the relegation zone with a 31-run win over Cumnor 2nds.

Despite losing both openers for just 19 runs, Rhiaan Krynauw and Mark Burfoot stuck around for 119 runs to get the innings back on track.

Krynauw eventually fell for 69, while Burfoot was out for 67, but there was little else to shout about for the visitors as only one other batsman, Austin Jones (11), reached double figures with the bat.

With a total of 210 to defend, Leighton made the perfect start, with Jones removing George Setterfield with the second ball of the innings for a duck.

Andrew Hodder-Williams (13) followed him shortly afterwards before the home side get their eye in.

It looked as though it would be plain sailing for Cumnor at 131-3, but that quickly became 152-8 as Andy Smith took 3-27 in the middle order.

Despite a slight rally for the ninth wicket, Jones (2-34) wrapped up the winnings, taking out Roy Probert for 14 as Cumnor were all out for 179.

The result lifts Leighton to sixth, with a trip to Didcot 2nds next week.