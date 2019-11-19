After victory over leaders Tring, two more home games to put points on board

Eynesbury Rovers and Harefield United this week's visitors

In another incredible week, Leighton Town beat league leaders Tring 2-1 away from home in Saturday’s exciting local derby.

On-loan goalkeeper Dan Benney produced a man of the match performance on his debut

To the delight of travelling fans, Town inflicted only the leaders’ fourth defeat in 16 league matches.

In a fantastic run of results, it’s now six straight league wins for Town - with just one cup defeat to higher league Bedford in their last 11 matches.

Their successes have lifted Joe Sweeney’s men up to 12th place in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division on 19 points

“We went to Tring with three of our usual starters unavailable, but the boys followed their instructions to the letter and showed great discipline and togetherness,” said the manager.

“Danny Webb scored both goals, the first from a beautiful through ball by Jordan Fredericks and the second from a free-kick.”

Webb’s second strike was caught on camera from behind the goal - with a finger pointing exactly where Webb should place it - and can be watched via the club’s Twitter, having already attracted more than 164k views.

“It was a very good win for us, not only beating the league leaders but it’s a local derby,” added Sweeney.

“More than 60 fans travelled and the support was great. It was such a good day.

“The boys are all feeling really good about their football and can’t wait for the next game.

“They feel like we are building something really solid and positive.”

Town’s league campaign continues tonight (Tuesday) back at Bell Close with eighth-placed Eynesbury Rovers the visitors.

Then, on Saturday Town host tenth-placed Harefield United, who beat fifth-placed Harpenden 2-1 at the weekend.

“With two more home games this week it will be great for the fans to come out again and keep supporting us,” Sweeney added.

“The support has been brilliant and really makes a difference.

“Being at home for both games again this week it’s two more chances to keep our good run going and for us get some more points on the board.”

Osborne steps in to play second-half for injured Kirkwood

Leighton Town’s winning week began at home to seventh-placed Crawley Town last Tuesday - with an unfamilar face between the sticks in the second half.

Town led 2-0 at half time and held on to take the points 3-2, with Danny Webb and Ben Pattie finding the net, as well as an own goal.

“It was a really solid, fantastic team performance,” said Sweeney.

“Eleven men working hard for each other and the club to get an important victory.”

The game was made all the more remarkable because of an injury to Brad Kirkwood.

“At half time we lost our goalkeeper to a pulled groin, so defender Alfie Osborne went in goal for the whole of the second half and did really well,” Sweeney explained.

“It was a real team performance and as a manager they are the games we really love.”

With Kirkwood still out for Saturday’s derby at Tring, Sweeney had sought a replacement.

“We worked hard to get a goalkeeper on loan - and Bedford Town helped us out with their number two, Dan Benney coming in.

“He probably put in the man of the match performance on his debut - and he’ll be our keeper while Brad is out,” said Sweeney.

“He’s a massive character and settled in with the lads in the dressing room straight away, like he had been there all season.”