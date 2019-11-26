Big game for football club and town as Eastbourne visit in FA Vase

Leighton Town host Eastbourne Town at Bell Close in third round on Saturday

Leighton Town Football Club are hoping the whole town will get behind them for their big FA Vase game at Bell Close on Saturday.

Leighton Town host Eastbourne Town in the third round, keen to extend their excellent run towards a Wembley final.

They have already won four games in the competition - three very convincingly - and would love to improve on their 2017-18 success which saw them reach the quarter-finals.

“It’s a massive game, not just for us at the football club but for the whole town,” said media officer Kieran Carvell.

“We’re on a great run of form, with just one defeat in our last 13 games and 22 points out of 24 in our last eight league games.

“Eastbourne will bring a lot of fans with them, so we would like a bumper crowd to come down and support us.

“The atmosphere is going to be fantastic and it will be a great occasion for us as a club and for the people of the town as well.

“We had a great FA Vase run two seasons ago and we’re hoping for that again this year. We’ve been going really well in our cup competitions.”

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Harefield United and midweek 2-2 draw with Eynesbury Rovers lifted Town up to tenth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

But Eastbourne are an extremely tough proposition, sitting top of the Southern Combination League Premier Division, with 38 points from their 16 league games, with just two defeats.

“We just need to go out and play football like we have been playing and get the town behind us,” said Carvell.

“A good run in the FA Vase can really bring people to the club to see what we can do and get involved.

“The support at Saturday’s game was absolutely brilliant with 150, even though the weather was poor. We’re one of the best supported teams in our league. The atmosphere is always good and creates a real buzz around the place.

“We’d like everyone to tell their friends and family and bring them along on Saturday.

“We’ve got great facilities, clubhouse and tea bar and are a friendly club for families to come down so we can show them what we are about.”

Town have added four more points to their league tally in the past week.

They were on course for a win against seventh-placed Eynesbury Rovers last Tuesday before a late equaliser.

“The draw was probably a fair result,” added Carvell. “Although it was disappointing to concede in the 94th minute, it was a decent performance with two more goals for Danny Webb, who is a brilliant asset.

“On Saturday it was good to pick up three points against Harefield United after they beat us 3-1 earlier in the season.”

Town have another cup fixture tonight (Tuesday) with a trip to Shefford in the League Challenge Trophy.