Caldecote pull level with Shefford at the summit

bedfordshire league

It was the visitors in the eighth minute who struck first via a Richard Ball penalty, but just 60 seconds later Tom Wallace evened matters up at 1-1.

Caldecote v Sharnbrook. Picture: David Kay. PNL-171220-105531002

The home side sealed the points via a header from Stuart Haddow in the 74th minute and a goal from Nicky Thomas a minute later to race into a 3-1, lead before Matthew Atherton made it 3-2 some seven minutes from time.

Now in third in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform are last season’s champions Flitwick Town after they took their unbeaten run to five games with a 4-1 victory at Kempston Rovers Development.

Josh Reynolds, Daniel Stafford, Joe O’Donnell and Sam Johnson all found the back of the net against a lone Rovers reply via Will Barrett.

Whilst now in fourth are Wilstead who retained their unbeaten away record with a 2-0 win at Queens Park Crescents thanks to goals from Paul Jones and Sean Jones.

Fifth place now belongs to Crawley Green Reserves who notched up their fifth consecutive away win at Wootton Blue Cross who, in losing their fourth home game on the bounce now drop in the standings from second to sixth.

Henry Mungwira, Graham Clarke, Temitayo Akerele and Adam Marsh scored to take them to a 4-2 success against home replies via Chris Butler and Dale Armitage.

Dropping to eighth are Ickwell & Old Warden whose four game winning run was ended with a 4-1 defeat at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Gio Moscaritiolo led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the Town scoresheet by Taylor Bakogeorge. Scott Alleyne netting the lone Ickwell reply.

This defeat for the boys from the Green saw Stevington jump above them following their 3-2 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers. Kieran Souter with a brace plus Louis Green marked the home scoresheet against Rovers replies via Wes Burrows and Harry Murray.

The Renhold United v AFC Oakley M&DH encounter fell foul to a waterlogged pitch.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Quarter Finals

For the second weekend running the Cranfield United v Ampthill Town and Totternhoe v Shefford Town & Campton ties failed to beat pitch inspections.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Totternhoe Reserves extended their lead at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills to three points after stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games with a 6-1 win at Cople & Bedford SA.

Charlie Tickell and Adam Worthington both scored twice to go alongside single strikes from Tom Howson and Dan O’Grady against a lone home reply via Ollie Hughes.

Now back up into second are Wixams who took their unbeaten home sequence to six games and, in winning 3-2, duly ended AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves’ unbeaten away record. Gareth White, Alex Sommers and Grant Tibbett netted the vital goals against Town replies from Paul Obuch and Kurtis Alleyne.

Now in third are Riseley Sports who, despite remaining unbeaten on the road, were held to a 1-1 draw at Flitwick Town Reserves. Jack Brereton was on the Town scoresheet, Jordan Harris scored for the visitors.

Returning to winning ways for the first time in five outings were Sandy with a comprehensive 6-2 home victory over Cranfield United Reserves. Liam Brophy led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by a Matt Johnson penalty and strikes from Jonnie Stratford and David Smith against United replies via Paul Garrett and Andre Anderson.

Netting their first home win of the season were Henlow, 4-3 home winners over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who are still searching for their first away point.

Paul Wright with a brace plus goals from Charlie Willison and Craig Skelton marked the home scoresheet against Town replies via Cameron Sharp, Andrew Hayday and Chris Clark.

The scheduled The 61FC Luton Reserves v Meltis Albion game fell foul to a frozen pitch.

Hertfordshire FA Junior Cup 3rd Round

A lone goal from substitute Sean Dixon was enough to take Lea Sports PSG to a 1-0 home win over Westmill.

Division Two

The biggest winner of the day in Division Two was the weather with the games AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves v Renhold United Reserves, Elstow Abbey v CS Rovers, Houghton Athletic v Henlow Reserves, Westoning v Caldecote Reserves and Wilstead Reserves v Bedford Albion all being postponed.

However that will matter little to bottom of the table Luton Leagrave AFC who, for the first time in 15 outings, netted a win with a 5-2 home success over Wixams Wanderers. Tyler Clark and Lewis Bloomfield both scored twice and Matt McMillan once to bring up the nap hand against Wanderers replies via Dani Tahir and Khy Cyrus.

Elsewhere the only other game to beat the elements saw Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves extend their unbeaten home run to five games with a 4-0 victory over Sundon Park Rovers. Carl Borromeo with a brace plus goals from Ed Lloyd and Dale Malciw did the damage.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic will be going into Christmas six points clear in Division Three after they notched their sixth win on the bounce when winning 2-1 at Shefford Town & Campton A.

Josh St Clair Pierre netted both goals against a lone Town reply from Mike Castle.

Whilst second place Clifton have now won their last five outings after winning 4-3 at Flitwick Town A. Joe Warboys with a brace plus strikes from Josh Darnell and Dylan Donaldson marked their scoresheet against Town replies via Dom Collins twice and Luke Snapes once.

Losing ground on the top two were third place Harlington whose five game winning run was ended after they were held to a 4-4 draw at Caldecote A. Tony Norman with a brace including one from the penalty spot plus Adam Legate and James Fuller were on the home scoresheet against visiting replies via Denzil Gillard, Liam John, Ryan Martin and Farrell Whitman.

Lidlington United Sports’ game against Bedford Albion Reserves was postponed and they have now been overtaken by Black Swan who won 6-0 at bottom of the table Wootton Village. Danny McGovern with a hat-trick was joined on the Swan’s scoresheet by a brace from Corey Richards and a goal from Cathal Doherty.

Having lost their last five outings Dinamo Flitwick returned to winning ways with a bang in claiming an 8-4 home victory over second from bottom of the table White Eagles who were suffering their seventh consecutive defeat.

Daniel Day with four goals was joined on their scoresheet by Charlie Mahoney who netted twice alongside single goals for Rhys Hughes and Matthew Stanton against Eagles replies via Adam Chmiel twice plus Marcin Morawski and Bartosz Kielbowicz.

Elsewhere it was a 3-2 win for Sandy Reserves at Stevington Reserves, Aiden London the sole destroyer with all three goals against home replies via Colm McGill and Martin O’Reilly.