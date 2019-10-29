Chance to cheer on Leighton Town with seven home games in November

Big FA Vase game on Saturday as Broxbourne visit Bell Close

Manager Joe Sweeney hopes Leighton Town’s sensational 8-0 win over London Colney on Saturday was some reward for everyone’s support through their ‘dark weeks’ earlier in the season.

Now with seven of their eight November games at Bell Close, he hopes it will be the perfect opportunity for more people to get behind them.

“It will be a really great chance for everyone to cheer us on,” he said.

Town have now scored 18 goals in three straight wins, lifting them to 15th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

“We had so many away games earlier in the season, it’s no excuse, but it does make things harder,” said Sweeney.

“Now we’ve got eight games in November and seven at home, which is a great chance for the fans and we’d really appreciate the support. Come and cheer us on. We’ve always got time to chat to fans and answer any questions.”

After two 5-2 victories, Town hit eight goals on Saturday.

“We’d had a really good chat with the lads and took inspiration from the England rugby which we’d all watched in the morning,” he explained.

“It was all positive and the hunger for more goals was great to see. Even after four or five they were still pressing and continued to play intensely. It’s a thank you to the good people at the club and the fans for supporting us through the dark weeks. It was a really exciting game to watch with good attacking football and plenty of goals.

“We had 130 through the gate and we really appreciated them showing up in such horrible weather. We were very pleased to be able to reward them with this result.”

Tonight (Tuesday) Leighton will take nothing for granted when they visit Langford from the level below in the League Challenge Trophy.

And they host division one side FC Broxbourne Borough in thesecond round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

“It’s our big competition and we’re hoping for a good turnout,” Sweeney added. “We want to keep the ball rolling now.”

Last Tuesday Town lost 2-0 to Bedford Town in the Beds Senior Cup.

“We played very well and gave it a good go in the second half, but the first half let us down. They’re higher league opposition but we’re still disappointed to lose.”