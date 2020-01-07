Cheer on Leighton Town in FA Vase game at Eynesbury Rovers

Your club needs your support at fourth round tie on Saturday

Leighton Town take on Eynesbury Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Vase on Saturday, hoping for a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Ashton Campbell was back on the scoresheet for Leighton Town in their friendly at the weekend

More than 200 fans are already planning to make the trip and there are still a few spare seats available for anyone wishing to travel and support the team.

Leighton Town have been enjoying great crowds in recent weeks and massively appreciate all the support.

“We’d like as many people as possible to come out and cheer us on at Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday,” said manager Joe Sweeney.

“The team really appreciate having such good support.

“The players love having so many fans behind them, it makes such a difference.

“Coppo (Paul Copson) and I have grown a real affinity to this club because of the way people feel about it. Players and managers may come and go, but this is your club.

“It’s the fourth round and a win would put us into the last 16, three games away from Wembley.”

On a fantastic unbeaten run of 13 league games, Leighton Town are tenth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with 29 points from 18 games.

Eynesbury Rovers are sixth on 35 points, but have played two games more.

At the weekend they beat 11th-placed Harefield United 3-0.

Town warmed up for this week’s fixtures with a friendly on Saturday against AFC Dunstable from the level above, with more than 50 fans turning out to watch.

“It was brilliant preparation,” said Sweeney.

“Everyone got a good run-out and no injuries. Ashton Campbell was back on the scoresheet for us.”

Tonight (Tuesday) the squad will also be full utilised, rewarding more of their committed players with game time in the Bucks Charity Cup against Buckingham United at Bell Close.

Sweeney added: “If I haven’t already, I’d like to wish everyone a happy new year - and let’s hope it’s an enjoyable and successful one for the club and fans alike.”

Anyone interested in coach travel for Saturday can email: kieran.carvell@hotmail.co.uk