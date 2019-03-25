Cockfosters spring a surprise on Leighton Town

Leighton Town suffered a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of lowly Cockfosters on Saturday, but remain in the top half of the table.

Town took the lead on the road after just eight minutes when Kuda Butawo found the net again - his third goal in two games for the Reds.

But their lead would last just six minutes as George Beattie equalised for the side in 18th before Leo Carvalho did the business on the hour mark to wrap things up for Cockfosters.

The defeat could have seen Town drop out of the top 10 in SSML Premier Division, but similar losses for Crawley Green and Oxhey Jets mean Town do not move from their 10th spot, while not losing any ground to the teams above them either.

The home side could have been reduced to 10 men as early as the sixth minute when Pat Campbell went flying into Alfie Osborne, who was lucky to have escaped serious injury, but could not continue.

Despite being forced into the early change, with Osborne replaced by Brian Foulger, Town took the lead two minutes later. Aaron McKee did well to beat his man, teeing up Butawo to tap in from close range, adding to his debut brace two weeks ago.

The lead though would only last six minutes as Cockfosters levelled in sublime fashion. George Beattie’s strike from 25-30 yards beat Jones all ends up and got his side back on level terms.

The game ebbed and flowed, but without much in the way of chances. Town’s only real opportunity of the half saw McKee get a shot away, but it was denied by Adam Seymour in the Cockfosters net.

The bobbling pitch did little to help proceedings for either side, and the second half played out much like the first, with chances few and far between.

The home side though took advantage as they took the lead on 59 minutes. Leo Carvalho was fed in behind the Town backline and hit a fantastic strike across Jones and into the bottom corner, to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Town continued to dominate with the ball, but couldn’t create any real opportunities. Yusef Seodi blasted over the bar as the game went past the 70th minute mark.

Kyle Faulkner and Ollie Buckley were introduced to the action in a bid to change Town’s fortunes, but their finishing remained lacking.

Town then had a really good chance but Tom Silford’s low drive was stopped brilliantly by Seymour at his near post.

With time running out, Kyle Faulkner blazed a volley just over the bar from the edge of the area. Faulkner then had a second great chance to snatch a point as the game entered the dying embers. He was in on goal but chose to strike early and dragged his shot wide of the post.

The result, far from ideal, sees Town remain 10th ahead of their home clash with fellow midtable battlers Harpenden Town on Saturday.