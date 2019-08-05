Disappointing start to the new campaign for Leighton Town

The new season got off to a losing start for Leighton Town as they were beaten 2-1 by newly-formed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday.

After falling behind on the half-hour from former Town man Bruno Brito’s strike, the home side were level a couple of minutes later courtesy of skipper Dave Murphy.

Dave Murphy heads home for Leighton

But Dynamos netted the winner three minutes before the break when Brito turned provider for Dan Wilson to head in,

The game was Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ first since their amalgamation with Bedgrove Dynamos, and it was the visitors who would make the brighter start as Alfie Gaspar tested keeper Rennell McKenzie-Lyle.

Brito, once adored by the Leighton fans, then chanced his arm but volleyed over the bar, while at the other end, Danny Webb and Charlie Gilbert all had efforts saved by Joseph Williams in the Vale net.

But on the half hour, Dynamos took the lead when Brito’s fierce strike had too much power for McKenzie-Lyle to keep out.

Murphy celebrates his equaliser

Within minutes though, Leighton were level when Jordan Fredericks’ ball looped to the far post before it was nodded home by skipper Murphy.

Town could then have taken the lead when Webb beat the keeper, only to see his effort swiped away by a Dynamos defender.

And the home side would rue the missed chance as they slipped behind again shortly before half time.

Brito was once again involved as his cross was met by Wilso, whose bullet header beat McKenzie-Lyle to restore their lead.

Into the second period, Webb had the beating of the Vale defenders, but fell victim to several cynical challenges to deny him a sight of goal, while Tom Bryant could not direct his header on target.

Tempers flared late on, with Kyle Davison-Gordon sent off for his second booking - one of 12 in the game.

And after a late penalty appeal was turned away, Town boss Joe Sweeney also received his marching orders after the full-time whistle.

Town are back in action tomorrow tonight (Tuesday) away against Arlesey.