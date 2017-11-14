Eight-in-a-row Town ‘haven’t been spectacular’ says boss

Despite his side winning eight games in a row, Leighton Town boss Scott Reynolds feels his side ‘haven’t been spectacular’ in recent weeks.

Town haven’t lost a game since their 3-1 defeat at home to Edgware Town at the end of September, and their run has seen then reach the third round of the FA Vase and climb to fifth in SSML Premier Division.

While they have won eight straight, the last four have been by a single goal, and though Reynolds is happy with his side’s run, he feels there is plenty of room for improvement.

“Things have been really good in the last few weeks,” he said. “Eight wins in a row is excellent.

“We’ve been doing enough to get ourselves over the line, we haven’t been spectacular in recent games, but we’ve been deserved winners.

“We’ve scored more goals than the opposition while defending really well and working hard for each other.

“We’re find a way to win, and long may that continue.”

Reynolds will be without top scorer Lorrell Smith for around a month after the striker suffered a fractured foot, and without his goals, the manager admitted his side are working at being more clinical on the training ground .

And with his side carrying a lot of momentum at the moment, Reynolds thinks a team is due a hammering at the hands of his side any time soon.

He said: “We’re trying to turn possession into goals, and I know that sounds basic, but we’re just not killing teams off and burying the chances we’re creating.

“I think someone is due a real hammering from us really soon.

“The lads’ commitment in training has been excellent since pre-season.

“Lorrell has fractured his foot and will probably be out for another four weeks.

“A few others are carrying little niggles and knocks, but that’s the physical demands of non-league football.

“Every game has been tough, pitches are getting heavier too.

“We’re lucky we’ve got a big squad and strength in depth which has helped us get wins against really good teams.”