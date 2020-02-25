Excitement building for Leighton Town's FA Vase quarter-final in Kent

Club hoping town will get behind them again for trip to Corinthian FC

Excitement is building ahead of Leighton Town’s FA Vase quarter-final on Saturday - and the club are hoping the town will again get behind them with more tremendous support.

Goal celebrations against Baldock Town

Town travel to Corinthian FC near Sevenoaks in Kent and a win at Gay Dawn Farm will take them into the semi-finals with a place in the Wembley final within reach.

And they couldn’t be in better shape after beating second-placed Tring Athletic 3-2 and mid-table Baldock Town 4-1 in the league last week.

“We’re entering another massive week for all involved at the club,” said manager Joe Sweeney. “We visit Wembley on Tuesday night, with another important league game to play, where we need to be adding another three points to our work of late. Then we plan and look forward to the FA Vase away in Kent.

“It will be great if the town get behind us again as the more support we have down there will be so important for us.”

Under 18s goalkeeper George Waters made an impressive debut for the first team on Saturday

Corinthian are flying high at the top of Southern Counties East Premier Division, with 49 points from 15 wins, four draws and four defeats in their 23 games. Corinthian also won 4-1 at home at the weekend, against mid-table K Sports.

“The last week has been a great week for the club, winning both home games, scoring seven goals and seeing over 200 fans in the ground for both games,” said Sweeney. “We’ve gained very important points in the league as we look to catch up on our games in hand.

“On Tuesday against Tring we made six changes from the previous game, and the changes led to us being a little out of sync for the first half, so went into the break two goals down.

“We made two changes at half time, then with a fantastic attitude and determination, we scored three goals with no reply to get the three points.”

Action from Saturday's win

Danny Webb scored twice with the winner smashed in by Archie McClelland. Man of the match was Billy Baird.

“Saturday saw us host the second best in-form team (behind us) over the last 10 games, and we won 4-1,” Sweeney explained.

“Again we went a goal down, but came back in the second half with a devastating attacking display which saw us score four goals with no reply.”

Louis Collier scored twice on his first start for the club, with the other goals from Ashton Campbell and James Towell. Man of the match was captain Jordon Fredericks.

George Waters on his debut for Leighton Town first team

“Our Under 18s goalkeeper George Waters made his first team debut for the club and did very well on his first start in first team football,” praised Sweeney.

Town are now ninth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with 39 points after 23 games, but with up to eight games in hand on some of the sides above them.

“Looking at the table, should we win our games in hand as they come, we can push for second spot in the league, which this season should see us in a play-off game for promotion to the Southern League,” he said.

“It’s all very exciting, with lots going on. The club is very busy and there is a real buzz around the ground and the town, as we continue our good run.”

In their last 15 league games Leighton Town have earned 41 points out of a possible 45, with 13 wins, two draws and no losses.

“To compete at this level, whilst continuing the Vase run, has been so so impressive from the players and the physios have to take great credit also,” he added.

Coach seats to the Vase game are £10, available from the club tomorrow ( Wednesday) from 7.30pm-9pm.