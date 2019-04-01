Faulkner and McKee on target as Leighton see off Harpenden

Leighton Town consolidated their position in tenth in SSML Premier Division thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Harpenden Town on Saturday afternoon.

More than 200 inside Bell Close were treated to a spectacular Kyle Faulkner opener before Aaron McKee’s well-deserved effort put the game to bed in the second half.

Kyle Faulkner's half-volley opened the scoring

Town have four games remaining, with next Saturday’s away day at London Tigers their final road trip before three games back at Bell Close to round out the season.

“Harpenden are a good side,” said manager Joe Sweeney afterwards. “They have been on a good run of form, but we played well, kept a clean sheet and got what we deserved from the game.

“We have really showed the right attitude recently, especially with so many first team players out injured.”

Faulkner’s strike to open the scoring game in brilliant fashion - hitting a wonderful half-volley from 20 yards.

Leighton Town stayed 10th

McKee’s strike in the second period was the result of a lot of hard work off the field, said Sweeney, as he secured the win, keeping Town in 10th spot, three points behind Oxhey Jets.

The manager said: “It was great to see, because we’ve worked really hard with Aaron.

“He has a fantastic attitude, even after he was dropped for a few games, and that was hard for him.

“But when he has been called upon, he has been great and we’re really pleased for him.”

Town have four games remaining this season - London Tigers (a), Hadley (h), Baldock Town (h) and Leverstock Green (h) - with the aims and ambitions to finish as high as possible, despite recent injury issues facing Sweeney and co-manager Paul Copson in the run in.

“We have been working hard recently,” said Sweeney.

“We’ve introduced 12 new players, we’ve got seven first team players out injured and had to bring in our fourth goalkeeper of the season, but we’re always changing and always looking to improve.”