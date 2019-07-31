Five-star Town prepare for the season in sensational style

Leighton Town head into next Saturday’s SSML Premier Division campaign full of confidence after a 5-0 crushing of Hertford Town on Saturday.

The clash with Hertford certainly played up to the old cliché of ‘game of two halves’ at Bell Close.

Leighton vs Hertford

The visitors had the better chances of a goal-less opening period, though Town did see one chalked off for offside. But what the game lacked in the first, it made up for in the second.

It took just four minutes for Leighton to open the scoring, when Ross Adams nodded home a header from a corner.

The second came 10 minutes later when Dave Murphy got his head to Tom Bryant’s ball into the mixer.

It was three on 63 minutes when Adams added his second, tapping home before Danny Webb made it 4-0 four minutes later.

The fifth came with 20 minutes remaining courtesy of an own goal.

